Nursing homes in Northern Virginia have had 903 positive or probable cases of coronavirus among patients and 241 deaths caused by the disease, with a home in Annandale reporting 27 deaths and five other facilities reporting at least 10 deaths apiece, according to new data released by the federal government on Thursday.
The data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provide the first detailed look at COVID-19 statistics for individual nursing homes in Virginia, as the Virginia Department of Health has declined to release that information. However, the data is self-reported, and appears to have errors.
For example, one nursing home in the region is shown has having had 83 deaths caused by COVID-19, which would make it perhaps the hardest-hit facility in the country. However, an administrator at that particular facility told InsideNoVa on Thursday afternoon that the information is not accurate and, in fact, the facility currently has no active cases of the virus. The facility reported only 73 cases in total of the virus. InsideNoVa is not identifying the nursing home until the data can be verified.
CMS acknowledged that there may be reporting errors at the outset of the program and that nursing homes are being notified if their data have not passed certain quality checks so they can review the submissions for accuracy.
Annandale Healthcare Center reported 27 patient deaths and one staff death due to COVID-19. The center has admitted 57 patients with the virus, but Fred Strattman, a spokesman for CommuniCare Health Services, the company that owns the facility, said it isn't clear whether those were patients who contracted the virus at the center. The CMS data showed the facility with 51 COVID-related deaths, but that is the total number of deaths since March, Strattman said.
Strattman said the age of patients at the facility and the number of underlying health conditions contributed to the number of deaths. He noted that the facility has a dialysis unit, so it accepts a disproportionate number of residents with renal disease. "All of our dialysis buildings have seen higher incidence of COVID and higher deaths due to the immune-compromised condition of the residents."
The first cases were reported at the center in mid-April, and all staff members and patients were tested for the virus on April 30. Strattman said 33 patients who tested positive have recovered, and "we're going in the right direction."
Other nursing homes in Northern Virginia reporting at least 10 deaths since January due to the virus, according to the data, are:
- Birmingham Green in Manassas, 20 deaths. The facility reported 41 total confirmed and suspected cases overall among patients and another 28 among staff members. The facility said the nine admissions listed were Birmingham Green residents readmitted who were previously hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. In a statement, the facility said it is unique to the region in that it serves primarily long-term residents. COVID-19 testing was conducted on all 180 residents and 216 staff members on May 19 and those who tested positive are following CDC quarantine guidelines. "We are cautiously optimistic that the trajectory of our number of active COVID-19 cases on our campus (staff and residents) is slowing down and heading in the right direction as recoveries from the illness continue to rise," the facility said, noting it has not received a new positive test result among residents in six days and among staff members in 14 days.
- Leewood Healthcare Center in Annandale, 17 deaths, although the facility reported only nine total cases among patients. The facility had three admissions of COVID-19 patients and reported six confirmed or probable cases among staff members.
- The Virginian in Fairfax, 10 deaths, although it admitted 13 patients with the virus. The facility reported 32 cases overall to date among patients and 12 among staff members.
- Dulles Health & Rehab Center in Herndon, 10 deaths. The facility reported 41 cases overall among patients but none among staff members.
In total, nursing homes across the region have had 433 confirmed or suspected cases among staff members, but only the one death at the Annandale facility.
The data are compiled from reporting that nursing homes were required to provide to the federal government starting the week of May 17 and are based on reports for the week ending May 31. On a call with reporters Thursday afternoon, CMS officials emphasized that the data are preliminary and are subject to change as accuracy is verified over time. In addition, the data do not include assisted-living facilities, which are not regulated by the agency. The information is different from what is being reported by state health departments due to different ways of counting cases and deaths.
Officials said about 88% of the 15,000 nursing homes in the country have reported data and only about 3% were excluded from the first release due to potential accuracy issues. Five of the 37 nursing homes in the Northern Virginia region did not report data:
- Mount Vernon Healthcare Center in Alexandria
- Westminster at Lake Ridge in Prince William County
- Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Leesburg
- Arleigh Burke Pavilion in McLean
- Johnson Center at Falcons Landing in Sterling, although that facility has been publicly reporting COVID-19 cases on its website.
The agency is giving nursing homes a grace period to begin reporting but then will begin assessing fines that start at $1,000 a week and increase from there. Officials encouraged families to pressure nursing homes that haven't reported to being providing the data.
Nationwide, nursing homes reported over 95,000 confirmed and another 58,000 suspected cases of COVID-19 and nearly 32,000 deaths, meaning the facilities have accounted for almost a third of the country's total deaths due to the virus.
CMS Administrator Seema Verma noted that nursing homes have been required to provide COVID-19 updates to patients and their family members since late April. She said she hopes the data will help state and local health departments better manage and track the spread of the virus as well as to serve as an early-warning signal of any return of the virus in the fall. The data will be updated in two weeks and then weekly thereafter and is publicly available at https://data.cms.gov/stories/s/COVID-19-Nursing-Home-Data/bkwz-xpvg.
The data also include information about whether facilities are having difficulty with staffing levels and personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns. Only three Northern Virginia facilities reported a shortage of nursing staff, four reported shortages of aides, and none reported shortages of clinical staff.
CMS also has begun posting results from the targeted inspections announced in early March to allow inspectors to focus on the most serious health and safety threats like infectious diseases and abuse during the pandemic. Over 8,300 surveys have been conducted nationwide, and the results of 5,700 are available online at: https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html?. Additional results will be posted monthly as surveys are completed.
COVID-19 Data for Nursing Homes in Northern Virginia
|Provider Name
|City
|COVID-19 Admissions
|Confirmed Cases
|Suspected Cases
|All Deaths
|COVID-19 Deaths
|Number of Beds
|Occupied Beds
|Staff Confirmed Cases
|Staff Suspected Cases
|Staff COVID-19 Deaths
|FACILITY NOT BEING NAMED CURRENTLY
|0
|73
|0
|83
|83
|240
|123
|7
|0
|0
|ANNANDALE HEALTHCARE CENTER
|ANNANDALE
|57
|21
|0
|99
|27
|222
|130
|14
|0
|1
|BIRMINGHAM GREEN
|MANASSAS
|9
|37
|4
|23
|20
|180
|127
|21
|7
|0
|LEEWOOD HEALTHCARE CENTER
|ANNANDALE
|3
|6
|3
|20
|17
|132
|61
|5
|1
|0
|DULLES HEALTH & REHAB CENTER
|HERNDON
|1
|40
|1
|26
|10
|166
|115
|0
|0
|0
|THE VIRGINIAN
|FAIRFAX
|13
|18
|14
|11
|10
|81
|48
|8
|4
|0
|POTOMAC FALLS HEALTH & REHAB CENTER
|STERLING
|4
|13
|2
|13
|9
|148
|77
|4
|3
|0
|CHERRYDALE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|ARLINGTON
|7
|82
|14
|12
|8
|0
|122
|25
|0
|0
|ENVOY OF ALEXANDRIA, LLC
|ALEXANDRIA
|1
|25
|2
|7
|8
|111
|86
|25
|0
|0
|GAINESVILLE HEALTH AND REHAB CENTER
|GAINESVILLE
|9
|35
|18
|12
|7
|120
|87
|10
|5
|0
|ASHBY PONDS INC
|ASHBURN
|4
|4
|0
|7
|7
|44
|30
|6
|6
|0
|GREENSPRING VILLAGE
|SPRINGFIELD
|12
|4
|1
|5
|7
|92
|77
|6
|5
|0
|THE JEFFERSON
|ARLINGTON
|3
|10
|5
|8
|6
|31
|7
|13
|7
|0
|MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES-FAIR OAKS
|FAIRFAX
|13
|72
|2
|8
|5
|155
|93
|33
|6
|0
|HERITAGE HALL LEESBURG
|LEESBURG
|0
|48
|182
|5
|4
|164
|123
|39
|14
|0
|FAIRFAX REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER
|FAIRFAX
|0
|44
|0
|0
|3
|200
|148
|27
|0
|0
|ILIFF NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|DUNN LORING
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|130
|75
|46
|2
|0
|MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES-ALEXANDRIA
|ALEXANDRIA
|3
|26
|1
|4
|2
|96
|59
|14
|0
|0
|MANASSAS HEALTH AND REHAB CENTER
|MANASSAS
|0
|9
|23
|3
|2
|120
|99
|0
|8
|0
|WOODBINE REHABILITATION & HEALTHCARE CENTER
|ALEXANDRIA
|5
|18
|3
|13
|1
|307
|258
|12
|9
|0
|MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES-ARLINGTON
|ARLINGTON
|13
|13
|9
|1
|1
|157
|112
|2
|4
|0
|LAKE MANASSAS HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER
|GAINESVILLE
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|0
|90
|3
|2
|0
|ENVOY OF WOODBRIDGE, LLC
|WOODBRIDGE
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|120
|90
|7
|7
|0
|GOODWIN HOUSE BAILEY'S CROSSROADS
|FALLS CHURCH
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|73
|59
|0
|1
|0
|THE FOUNTAINS AT WASHINGTON HOUSE
|ALEXANDRIA
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|54
|16
|2
|1
|0
|GOODWIN HOUSE ALEXANDRIA
|ALEXANDRIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|72
|3
|0
|0
|CULPEPER HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER
|CULPEPER
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|167
|0
|5
|0
|THE CULPEPER
|CULPEPER
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|47
|44
|0
|4
|0
|BELVOIR WOODS HEALTH CARE CENTER AT THE FAIRFAX
|FORT BELVOIR
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|31
|0
|0
|0
|BROOKSIDE REHAB & NURSING CENTER
|WARRENTON
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|130
|126
|0
|0
|0
|FAUQUIER HEALTH REHABILITATION & NURSING CENTER
|WARRENTON
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|113
|72
|0
|0
|0
|MOUNT VERNON HEALTHCARE CENTER
|ALEXANDRIA
|DID NOT REPORT
|WESTMINSTER AT LAKE RIDGE
|LAKE RIDGE
|DID NOT REPORT
|LOUDOUN NURSING AND REHAB CNTR
|LEESBURG
|DID NOT REPORT
|ARLEIGH BURKE PAVILION
|MC LEAN
|DID NOT REPORT
|JOHNSON CNTR/FALCONS LANDING
|STERLING
|DID NOT REPORT
|TOTALS
|165
|607
|296
|373
|241
|3569
|2824
|332
|101
|1
