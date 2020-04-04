The Outer Banks' storied wild horses have a new addition.
A new foal was spotted late last week back in the woods and marsh in Carova, North Carolina, on the Currituck Outer Banks, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which manages the herd of Spanish colonial mustangs.
Herd manager Meg Puckett said her team wasn't able to get close enough to determine the baby's gender, but mom and foal are both in excellent condition.
The new addition is bay in color, meaning a brown body and black mane and tail, with two white socks and a star on his or her head.
Between four and six foals are born to the wild horses each year, Puckett said. The CWHF manages the herd of about 100 wild mustangs roaming the four-wheel-drive beaches of the northern Outer Banks, and a rescue farm of about 15 horses.
"We will be giving all the 2020 foals ‘A’ names this year in honor of our sweet Amadeo," Puckett said on Facebook. "He is surely keeping a close eye on this little one." Amadeo, a blind wild mustang living at the rescue farm for the last 20 years, died earlier this year.
Puckett said the happy news comes at a much needed time for all of us.
"I'm all about spreading good news these days," she said. "Can't wallow too much if we can help it. The horses are really good about that - they carry on with life regardless of what nonsense us humans get up to."
Related stories:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.