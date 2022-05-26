First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Wednesday greeted the arrival of the second shipment of baby formula arriving at Dulles International Airport.
“Operation Fly Formula” is a federal response to the infant formula supply chain challenges caused by Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall.
President Joe Biden launched the operation last week, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Defense, to speed up the importation of formula as shelves went bare.
Using DOD-contracted commercial aircraft to bring the formula to the U.S., the shipment from abroad delivered to hospitals and retailers cross the United States.
WATCH: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Greets Baby Formula Arrival https://t.co/XW4MqSrZfJ pic.twitter.com/Kp2kRqkUdC— CSPAN (@cspan) May 25, 2022
FedEx Express arrived at Dulles on Wednesday from Ramstein Airbase in Germany with more than 100,000 pounds of formula, which equates to about 1 million 8-ounce bottles of Nestlé’s Gerber Good Start Extensive HA infant formula.
The formula will be delivered to a Nestlé distribution facility near Allentown, Pa.
The first shipment arrived May 22, bringing 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula from Ramstein to Indianapolis, Indiana. The amount of formula equates to 500,000 8-ounce bottles.
