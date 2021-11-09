First Lady Jill Biden visits McLean school that pioneered polio vaccine

First Lady Jill Biden on Monday visited an elementary school clinic in McLean to kick off the national rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 -- the same clinic where the first polio vaccine was administered in 1954.
Biden toured the clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, where she handed out “Superstar” stickers to newly vaccinated students.
Surrounded by a group of children who had just received their first dose, she urged parents to follow in the footsteps of the polio pioneers and have their children vaccinated as soon as possible.
“This vaccine is the best way to protect your children against COVID-19. It’s been thoroughly reviewed and rigorously tested, it’s free and it’s available for every child aged five and up,” Biden told an audience of parents and their children.
Franklin Sherman Elementary School made history on April 26, 1954, when a group of Fairfax County parents made the decision to have their children be part of the Polio Pioneer campaign that kicked off nationwide polio vaccine field trials. The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis officials initially tapped other surrounding counties to participate in the nationwide trial, but as the start date approached, Fairfax was the only one to stay the course.
Fairfax doctor Richard Mulvaney administered the first doses of the Salk vaccine field trials to a group of 114 county students, most of whom were in second grade. Those students, who started the nation on the path to eradicate Polio, came to be known as Polio Pioneers.
On Monday, Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand and county leaders discussed the historic significance of the McLean school, as well as its VaxUP partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department, Inova, and the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. The groups are working together to expedite the vaccination process for its youngest students.
“Widespread vaccination is key to keeping students learning in-person and preventing school or division closures and keeping our school staff and students safe. We are proud to be leading the way in the vaccination rollout for children ages 5-11, just as we did with the Polio vaccine in 1954,” said Brabrand said.
More than 85% of Fairfax County students aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In collaboration with its partners, Fairfax County Public Schools will soon host school-based vaccination clinics evenings, weekends, and during the school day. The school division has partnered with a private vendor to establish in-school clinics where students can be vaccinated with parent or guardian permission and with or without parent or guardian present.
