First Pageland Lane data center plan: 7,900,000 square feet

It’s finally here, so what exactly is it?
After months of town halls, outcry and shots across the bow from each side of the issue, Prince William County staff are poised to start reviewing the first rezoning application associated with the PW Digital Gateway.
The application filed earlier this month by Kansas-based QTS Realty Trust Inc., which has a data center in the Manassas area, provides a first look into the plans for 812 acres of the proposal – or about 40% of the overall project. The company wants to build 7.9 million square feet of data center space on the land.
InsideNoVa tried to speak with QTS officials last week, but John McBride, a land-use attorney assisting in an associated Comprehensive Plan Amendment application, said the company wanted to wait to discuss the rezoning until it clears the county’s quality control process. During quality control, county staff verifies that all submission requirements are met before formally accepting it.
County staff provided access to the documents last week, but the application may undergo technical changes before being accepted. Interim Planning Director Rebecca Horner said the process could take more than 10 business days in some cases.
“I do not know when we will finish the process for this application,” she said. “We do not ‘accept’ applications until they have completed this process.”
Last summer, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning. The request on 2,100 acres could pave the way for more than 27.6 million square feet of data centers, nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. It does not bind the county, the board or the landowners to any guaranteed future uses. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers. The rezoning application seeks that approval.
Dozens of parcels involved
The QTS application seeks to rezone dozens of parcels from agriculture to planned business district solely for data centers and supporting facilities. Opponents of the proposal have said the proposal could allow a slew of industrial uses along the corridor, but the application says it will be restricted to data centers.
“All other uses for non-residential within the … District will be proffered out,” the application says.
The application says the rezoning would support 7.9 million square feet of data centers. The request is split across several parcels on the south end of the corridor and several on the north.
The southern end would have up to 2.6 million square feet of data centers on 342 acres, with 185 acres on the west side of Pageland Lane and 157 on the east. The maximum building height would be 65 feet.
The northern end borders Catharpin Farms and covers 470 acres, with 139 acres west of Pageland and 332 east of Pageland. It would support 5.3 million square feet of data centers.
Pageland Lane is proposed to be widened to a four-lane road, but the application says it would remain a “low-speed, local access road.”
Full buildout is estimated by 2030.
The applications say protected open space will be dedicated along the border of Manassas National Battlefield Park and Heritage Hunt, a neighboring age-restricted community that is up in arms about the Digital Gateway project.
The documents leave several unanswered questions, including how many jobs the project would create, how much tax revenue it would generate and what exactly the buildings would look like.
Opponents have indicated that there’s evidence of several African-American and Civil War cemeteries throughout the corridor, but the application notes only one existing cemetery and “anecdotal evidence” of another.
Battlefield officials seek collaboration
Meanwhile, officials at Manassas National Battlefield Park say they remain opposed to the Digital Gateway proposal, but want to collaborate with the county to reduce its impact on the battlefield.
Acting Superintendent Raquel Montez sent a letter to the Board of County Supervisors on Monday morning with a “request for collaboration” with the county to mitigate potential impacts on the battlefield from surrounding development.
The four-page letter only once directly mentions the PW Digital Gateway application. It says the application and other rezonings threaten to “degrade the integrity of lands preserved by the National Park Service (NPS) and partnering groups, in addition to directly threatening unprotected historic battlefield lands.”
“MNBP is asking to partner with Prince William County and the various stakeholders to facilitate the preservation of the park, and the significant historic lands surrounding it in perpetuity,” Montez wrote. “This letter outlines some of the primary issues facing the park to provide an opportunity for all parties to collaborate and facilitate understanding regarding: the park’s boundary, viewsheds, natural resources, and traffic.”
The letter is significantly softer in its approach than the one sent by former Superintendent Brandon Bies on Dec. 3 expressing “grave concerns” over the “potential irreparable harm” the Digital Gateway could cause. Bies at the time said the proposal was “the single greatest threat to Manassas National Battlefield Park in nearly three decades.”
Montez now is asking the county to include it in planning efforts to compromise around potential impacts to the battlefield.
A National Park Service communications official sent an email to InsideNoVa on Wednesday saying the letter to the county “asks for their collaboration in preserving the park, particularly relating to the issue of the data center plans.”
Montez also sent an email to InsideNoVa saying, “The intent of the letter was to provide an opportunity for discussion in regards to the challenges facing the park and why the park is an important county asset. The Park continues to oppose the proposal for data centers adjacent to the park.”
