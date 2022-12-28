The first phase of the redevelopment of Landmark Mall in Alexandria has received approval from the Alexandria City Council.

Landmark Land Holdings LLC, a joint venture that includes Foulger-Pratt, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Seritage Growth Properties, announced earlier this month that construction will begin in 2024 on the first four buildings at the reenvisioned WestEnd Alexandria, formerly known as Landmark Mall.

The announcement came after the Alexandria City Council voted in favor of the special use permits for the development.

“This is a major milestone in the development of WestEnd Alexandria,” said James Kelly, vice president of development at Foulger-Pratt. “We are grateful to be advancing this remarkable vision. ... This project will be a catalyst for redevelopment throughout the West End of Alexandria.”

The approvals include three residential buildings totaling 1,117 new units, 45 of which are designated affordable housing, a new office tower with about 120,000 square feet of space, and more than 215,000 square feet of retail space.

The Brightly apartments, seated on Block I, will have 390 units and over 15,000 square feet of amenities, including an infinity edge pool, an outdoor lounge and a double-height gym. The Brightly will be anchored by 150,000 square feet of retail.

Aspect, the residential building spanning Blocks E and G, will be connected by a sky bridge, home to the fitness center. Aspect will also be home to another 390 units that will offer views of the 2-acre Central Park and will include another 70,000 square feet of retail space. Thrive, situated on Block K, will include 337 units with private parking and a spa, pool and fitness center. Thrive will offer 30,000 square feet retail space on the ground level.

“WestEnd Alexandria is poised to become the next transformational community hub offering Northern Virginia a variety of quality housing offerings, abundance of shopping and dining options and medical services," Kelly said.

The three joint-venture partners announced their vision for WestEnd Alexandria in December 2020, including plans for Inova’s new hospital campus. Inova Health System will invest $1 billion to create a new medical campus, anchored by the relocation and expansion of its Alexandria hospital. Inova expects its new campus to employ more than 2,000 healthcare workers.

In June, the Alexandria Planning Commission approved the overall site infrastructure plans, and construction has already begun. In addition to the residential buildings, additional development plans in the remaining portions of the site include a mix of housing, retail and commercial space, parks and a transit hub. The first buildings are slated to deliver in late 2025.