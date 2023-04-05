The race for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board has its first Republican.
Triangle resident Carrie Rist recently announced her candidacy, saying she was vying for the endorsement of the Prince William County Republican Committee.
In campaign materials and discussions, Rist has maintained a message of parental rights when it comes to what happens in schools. She says she supports the Parents Bill of Rights Act, which passed the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives but isn’t going to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate. Among other things, the bill would require schools receiving any federal funding to offer parents the right to make copies of all curricular material at their child’s school and to know if their student was using a different pronoun or name than what they were given at birth.
The mother of five also argues that the current School Board has become too focused on politics.
“We need the parents to be empowered, we need the teachers to feel empowered, and then ultimately it’s going to be the students who are going to be empowered to go forward and do great things,” Rist said at a recent event with Moms 4 Liberty, a conservative parents group.
According to her campaign site, Rist worked as a teacher in South Korea and Germany. Upon returning to Virginia, she attended the George Washington School of Law and, according to her LinkedIn, worked as a policy consultant for several D.C. firms and think tanks. She currently works at 22nd Century Technologies, an IT and workforce solutions company in McLean.
Rist’s campaign website calls for a focus on student achievement, reintroducing “appropriate consequences for student misconduct,” and providing transparency for parents to know “exactly what students are taught in district classrooms.”
Rist told O’Connor and Company, a WMAL radio program, that she decided to run because of a perceived lack of transparency.
“About a year ago, there were parents that were just incredibly frustrated meeting locally … frustrated with what was going on and the lack of communication, the lack of knowledge that was being shared between events that were taking place in the school either with their child or groups of children,” Rist said earlier this month. “And I said a year ago, if nobody else will step forward and run, then I’ll do it. So here I am today.”
Prince William County Public Schools will already have to comply with a new state directive at the start of the 2023-24 school year that will make division staff review every piece of curriculum that could be used in the upcoming school year for “sexually explicit material.” Any material that meets that definition will have to be made available for families to review and opt their children out of.
As of now, Rist has a clear path to the Republican endorsement in the fall election. She’s already picked up endorsements from some prominent county Republicans, including Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who’s running for chair of the Board of County Supervisors. School Board elections are nonpartisan, meaning that there are no party primaries ahead of the general election.
Right now, the Democratic side of the race is a bit more crowded, with local infectious disease researcher Julia Biggins announcing earlier this year she is challenging incumbent Chair Babur Lateef, who has also announced he’s seeking a third term.
(1) comment
"the bill would require schools receiving any federal funding to offer parents the right to make copies of all curricular material at their child’s school"
You could already request the curriculum, this is nothing new. This is just outrage republicans pandering for their base
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.