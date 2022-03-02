The first rezoning application associated with the proposed PW Digital Gateway has been filed with county planners.
The application was filed Monday, according to a broker associated with the proposal.
As of Wednesday morning, the rezoning application documents had not been uploaded to Prince William County’s online development portal. InsideNoVa requested to review the application on Tuesday afternoon, but did not receive a response from county officials by press time.
A broker associated with the overall gateway proposal declined to provide the application and directed InsideNoVa to request it from the county. InsideNoVa’s request to one of the large landowners on Pageland Lane for the documents was not returned as of press time. The documents also were not posted on the website associated with supporters of the application.
About 55 people rallied prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to oppose the overall project, which could potentially pave the way for more than 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane.
The development would be nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
The overall proposal is a request for the county to change the land designation of properties along Pageland Lane in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. It does not bind the county, the board or the landowners to any guaranteed future uses. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers.
However, the initial rezoning request would firmly bring data centers to the area if it is approved. If the Comprehensive Plan amendment is approved first, one of the factors weighing in favor of the rezoning application would be its consistency with the plan.
Last week, dozens of residents protested outside of Kansas-based QTS Realty Trust Inc. in Manassas, calling on the company to abandon its interest in the land on Pageland Lane. It’s unclear if the rezoning application filed Monday was from QTS or another company.
Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, spoke to the crowd prior to Tuesday’s board meeting expressing their opposition to the project.
The board’s other Republican member, Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland, is barred from participating in Board of County Supervisors discussions or votes on the proposal. Candland, whose district includes the Pageland Lane area, joined the application in October and said at that point he had no choice but to sign to avoid his home being surrounded by data centers.
Supervisors in the board’s Democratic majority have not publicly indicated their positions on the proposal, although some state and federal Democrats have come out in opposition to the application.
Lawson told the crowd it was “encouraging” her that the “disastrous development proposal” could be defeated.
“This movement is growing,” she said. “It’s growing organically and it’s growing countywide.”
She urged opponents to continue putting pressure on the board because “elected officials respond to strength in numbers from the voters.”
“We have to kill this project,” she said.
Lawson has become the face of opposition to the project among the board after Candland was recused and supporters of the project have started attacking her record.
In a Tuesday newsletter, they criticized Lawson’s previous comments on the LGBTQ+ community and portrayed her as cozy to certain developers. The newsletter also referenced her ongoing campaign in the 10th Congressional District, saying she “has been a problem for PWC - Let’s not make her one for ALL VIRGINIANS!”
Vega said the proposal would cause the “destruction and erasing of our history,” referring to potential impacts on the nearby Manassas National Battlefield. She said the gateway is being driven by the same “big tech” companies that have been “silencing and censoring speech” across their platforms.
“It’s going to require us to be courageous” to defeat the project, Vega said.
Supporters and opponents of the proposal paraded before the board during public comment on Tuesday, parroting the entrenched talking points they have expressed persistently over the past several months.
In the end, 27 people spoke against the project and 19 were in favor of it during the public comment session.
Prince William County staff have not made a recommendation on the Comprehensive Plan amendment application or scheduled public hearings on the proposal. However, officials have indicated the overall proposal could reach the Planning Commission in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.