The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for all of Northern Virginia warning of a period of snow early this morning.
Snow was moving east after 1 a.m., with precipitation expected to end by 6 a.m., with a coating to an inch most likely.
Light snow continues to overspread the area and will move east overnight. Overall accumulations of a coating to around 1" are expected for most. Freezing drizzle is being reported across the higher elevations of the Alleghenies/Blue Ridge. Latest: https://t.co/ZOlvEShgSf pic.twitter.com/CaYFWtpplt— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 1, 2023
"Temperatures will most likely be just above freezing, around 33 to 35 degrees for most areas suggesting that most of the snow will stick on grassy surfaces," the weather service said. "However, a slushy coating cannot be ruled out on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses."
