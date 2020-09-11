Loudoun County is getting its first Sonic Drive-In restaurant, which will be only the second in Northern Virginia, The Burn reported Friday.
The Burn said the Sonic will be coming to Oaklawn, a development along Battlefield Parkway in southeast Leesburg near Miller Drive. The Sonic is planned to be built on a parcel of land next to a Northwest Federal Credit Union branch. A Chick-fil-A and a Dunkin’ Donuts are being built just across the street.
The region's first Sonic opened in Manassas about a year ago, although the chain has about 3,300 locations around the country. The new location in Leesburg will be a relatively new design for Sonic.
Sonic's Loudoun County franchisee is Kishan Chaniyara, an Ashburn resident who graduated from Stone Bridge High School. Construction isn't expected to begin until the middle of next year, and the restaurant won't open until sometime in 2022.
