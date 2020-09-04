First-time claims for unemployment benefits across Northern Virginia continue to decline following historic highs reached in the spring, although over 67,000 regional residents are still claiming unemployment.

The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 1,692 initial benefits claims were received from Northern Virginia during the week ending Aug. 29. That was down 13% from the week prior and the lowest level since pandemic-related business shutdowns began in mid-March.

Overall, 295,000 claims have been received from the region since the week ending March 14. The peak number of weekly claims, 44,000, was hit in early April, and claims generally have been declining since.

Statewide, first-time claims dropped 11% to 10,305 last week, also the lowest level since the pandemic began. The state has received 1.12 million claims for unemployment in total since mid-March, equivalent to more than a quarter of Virginia's total workforce.

In the Northern Virginia region, 67,191 continuing claims were filed in the week ending Aug. 29, reflecting the number of prior first-time claimants who continue to seek benefits. Continuing claims were down from 71,000 the prior week and stood at over 100,000 as recently as mid-July. Last week's number would indicate that about 77% of first-time claimants since the pandemic began have since gone back to work.

The numbers remain historically high, however. For example, the number of continuing claims statewide last week of 233,467 compares to just 18,264 continued claims from the comparable week in 2019.

Nationwide, in the week ending August 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week's revised level.