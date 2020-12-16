The D.C. area's first widespread snow event of the season has arrived, with flakes falling at a good clip across the region just before noon.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Alexandria through 1 a.m. Thursday, with this morning's snow expected to turn to sleet and freezing rain by mid-afternoon.
In Loudoun and Fauquier counties and other western suburbs, a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday, with heavy mixed precipitation expected. Snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 aches are possible with up to 10 inches closer to the Blue Ridge mountains, the National Weather Service said.
Travel conditions will be treacherous regardless, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.
Today is the day for snow, sleet, ice, rain and wind.
And also the day to stay off the roads.
Whatever's falling from the sky, it's a snow day for many students across the region today, with Prince William, Fauquier, Arlington, Manassas and Manassas Park schools closed, even for virtual learning. Fairfax County is the outlier, making today a remote-only day for all students.
