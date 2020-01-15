Five people have now been charged in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting in Warrenton that left one man dead and two others seriously injured.
Police say a 911 call reported yelling and gunshots at an apartment complex at 393 Jackson St. around 4 a.m.
Officers arrived to find three gunshot victims. One man, 27-year-old Fabian Sosa, died at the scene. A second victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center with life-threatening injuries and a third man was being treated for severe injuries, according to a police statement.
As of Wednesday, Warrenton police have five people in custody in the case. None, however, are charged with murder. They include 18-year-old Jaden Lawrence Staples of Detroit, Michigan; 20-year-old Terrell Jonathan Tucker of Woodstock, and 21-year-old Mayoka Denham. All are charged with accessory to murder, police said in a news release. Emily Race, 19, of Warrenton, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.
Alexander Golden, 18, of Detroit turned himself Wednesday and has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
