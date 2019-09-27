Five suspects have been arrested following a gang-related attack last week in Sterling, the Loudoun County Sheriff's office says.
The assault occurred about 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 400 block of Williamsburg Road. The two victims told police they were sitting in a vehicle when several subjects approached them, pulled them out of the car and assaulted them. Both suffered minor injuries.
"It was determined during the investigation that some of the suspects were known to the victims and the assault involved two rival gangs," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Enforcement Unit worked in coordination with the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, and the LCSO Special Operations Section, to identify and locate the five suspects involved in the assault.
Arrested in the investigation were Christian Carias-Chavez, 20; Joana J. Recinos-Rivas, 18; Gustavo A. Velasquez-Soto, 20 and Angel A. Velasquez Orellana, 18, all of Sterling.
They were all charged with two counts of assault by mob and two counts of Gang Participation. A fifth suspect, Carlos V. Lopez-Navarro, 19, of Sterling was charged with two counts of assault by mob, two counts of gang participation, and providing false identification to law enforcement.
All five suspects remain held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
