Popular burger joint Five Guys is coming to Haymarket.
Brokerage firm KLNB announced the eatery has signed a lease for 2,115 square feet of space at Crossroads Village Center, 15150 Washington St.
The new location will be Five Guys’ sixth in Prince William County and first in Haymarket. Operators are planning to open in the second quarter of 2024.
Five Guys joins other well-known brands at Crossroads Village, including Noodles & Company, Goodfella’s Pizza, Popeyes, Kung Fu Tea, Crumbl Cookies, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Taco Bell and Kiddie Academy, which closed on a pad site along with Lidl grocer, according to KLNB.
In addition to retail, Crossroads Village Center includes 80 townhomes currently under construction.
“Retailers and developers are zeroing in on Prince William County,” KLNB’s Veronica Kamara said in a news release. “Haymarket continues to attract new residents, especially families with significant household incomes. Premier brands like Five Guys see a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the growth, and KLNB’s unrivaled retail relationships and market knowledge ensures that the property owners we represent can secure businesses [that] provide long-term occupancy and appeal to locals for years to come.”
Don Wooden, CEO of Meladon Group, the developer of Crossroads Village, welcomed the lease signing.
“The quality and diversity of our tenants is impressive, and we appreciate each and everyone of them, as well as the town of Haymarket for welcoming us into their community,” Wooden said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.