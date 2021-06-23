I-295 in Washington could remain closed through Thursday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed today, injuring at least five people.
At a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart said the bridge collapse on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast was likely the result of a collision “which separated the bridge from its mooring.” While it’s early in the investigation, he said “it’s a possibility” that the truck may have been loaded up too high.
Geldart said multiple cars were involved in the crash behind the truck; in all, five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“It could take through tomorrow” to completely haul the bridge away, Geldart said. It’s not known how long it will take to rebuild.
The bridge near Lane Place, in Northeast, near the Polk Street Service Road exit, over Kenilworth Avenue (D.C. 295) collapsed just before noon, the fire department said.
The bridge was inspected in February and found structurally sound, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.
Geldart said he believed the clearance of the bridge was 14 feet, and that the truck itself would have been able to pass under it; it’s not known yet whether the load it was carrying was low enough.
He said the truck probably would have had to pass under at least one bridge before the one it hit.
The truck leaked diesel fuel, Geldart said; the cleanup crew is working carefully to make sure there aren’t any more leaks: “It may leak some more; there’s only about 20 gallons left in there.”
‘Major delays’
D.C. 295 is closed in both directions, said Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center.
“The expressway is very limited access,” he said. “Once you commit to it, it’s difficult, even with diversions established, so they’ve gone ahead and closed the entire thing.”
He added northbound traffic on I-295 beyond Suitland Parkway cannot get to DC-295, and must go inbound on the 11th Street Bridge toward the Navy Yard and Capitol Hill exits. There is no access from Maryland.
All southbound traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Kenilworth Avenue is diverted onto Route 50 or smaller streets near Cheverly.
That’s leading to major delays on New York Avenue through Northeast and Northwest D.C., as well as in the 3rd Street Tunnel.
All primary arterials through Northeast will likely be near capacity this afternoon, including Florida Avenue, Bladensburg Road near the Arboretum. I would expect noticeably more traffic on the Beltway, especially in Prince George’s County, but also near the American Legion Bridge.
Gail Thurston told WTOP she was getting ready to merge onto Kenilworth Avenue when she saw the collapse, and said the bridge on the southbound side of the road fell to the roadway below.
“I couldn’t tell if anybody was trapped or hurt,” she said. “All I know is, everybody around me who has stopped we were trying to dial 911 and nobody could get through.”
Geldart said it was fortunate no one was more seriously hurt: “We were very lucky – all of us were today.”
