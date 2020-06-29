As Virginia enters Phase 3 of reopening, the Prince William Public Library System will reopen with limited service at five of branches beginning Monday, July 6:
Bull Run Regional Library: 703-792-4533
Chinn Park Regional Library: 703-792-4800
Haymarket Gainesville Community Library: 703-792-8700
Montclair Community Library: 703-792-8750
Potomac Community Library: 703-792-8330
Operating Hours:
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m.
Closed Sundays
People who are interested in coming to the library are first required to reserve an one-hour appointment time by calling their branch or reserving their time online at pwcgov.org/library.
"Limited service" will include the ability to browse and check out the library's physical collection, use available computers, and use common spaces and Wi-Fi inside the library.
Libraries will continue to offer virtual programs only through November and the community and small study rooms will remain closed to the public. These five libraries will also continue to offer Contact-Free Holds Pick Up without a reservation at these locations.
Neighborhood libraries will continue to offer Contact-Free Pick Up for the foreseeable future and - at this time - the library system says they do not have a date to reopen neighborhood libraries.
"While visiting our libraries, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a face mask at all times. For your safety and the safety of our staff, cleaning and disinfection protocols are in place, and plexiglass shields have been installed at our branches," the library said in a statement.
If you have questions, please contact librarycommunity@pwcgov.org or call a branch at the phone numbers noted above.
