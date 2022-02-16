Five state troopers suffered minor injuries in a Wednesday morning pursuit of a stolen car that ended in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Woodbridge.
The chase began shortly before 5 a.m. when Fairfax County police alerted Virginia State Police to a 2012 Ford Fiesta reported stolen out of New York. The Fiesta was traveling south on Interstate 495 across the American Legion Bridge the a Fairfax officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Ford sped off in excess of 100 mph and the a pursuit was initiated, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
As the stolen vehicle approached Exit 158 (Prince William Parkway) on I-95 in Prince William County, the troopers attempted to slow the vehicle and contain it by positioning their vehicles around it, Geller said.
The Ford rammed one of the trooper's vehicles twice, which caused the police vehicle to spin out and spark a chain reaction crash among a total of three troopers' vehicles, Geller said. The Ford kept going.
A total of five troopers taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and all had been treated and released late this morning.
No other vehicles were damaged or involved in the initial crash.
State police began searching the immediate area for the stolen vehicle and located it a short time later abandoned in a restaurant parking lot in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway. State police and Prince William County police K9 teams responded to this location. Shortly after 8 a.m., a 19-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were taken into custody without further incident, Geller said. Charges are pending.
The search continues for two additional male suspects who also fled with the stolen Ford Fiesta.
Troopers are working with Prince William County police to determine if there is any connection between the two missing suspects and a silver 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from a residence on Paxton Street in Woodbridge around 7:25 a.m. The Honda's Virginia license plates are VHU-7931.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone, or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.