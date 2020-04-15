Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall has ordered the Loudoun flag lowered to half-staff at county facilities in honor of residents who have died of COVID-19 and in recognition of the many essential workers who are responding to the pandemic.
Beginning next week, the county flag will be flown at half-staff at county facilities every Monday from dawn to dusk until further notice.
“I hope that all of us to remember there are people behind the numbers that we see in the reports of COVID-19 deaths in Loudoun County,” Randall said. “This is a small gesture that we can offer to let the family, friends and the whole community know that they are not forgotten and that we all recognize the impact of this pandemic.”
Seven people have died of COVID-19 in Loudoun County.
Members of the Board of Supervisors held a solemn ceremony Tuesday, first lowering the county flag at the Lansdowne Public Safety Center, which houses Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Company 22. Following the ceremony, members of the Board observed a moment of silence.
"It was my pleasure to lower the county flag on behalf of the Board and all Loudoun residents,” said Ashburn District Supervisor Michael R. Turner, who is a retired U.S. Air Force officer. “I have participated in many flag ceremonies during my career and this event, with my colleagues, in my district, for such an important recognition, was a true honor.”
In Virginia, local officials have the authority to lower their jurisdictional flags on public property, but not the United States or Virginia flags.
