Herndon-based Flagship Carwash continues adding Northern Virginia locations, announcing this week the company has acquired two new sites in the Woodbridge area.
Flagship recently purchased the Smart Car Wash at 13589 Minnieville Road outside Lake Ridge and the Tackett’s Mill Car Wash at 12831 Harbor Drive.
Open now, the Minnieville Road site will continue to operate as a full service car wash, featuring both exterior and interior services, Flagship said in a news release. The Tackett's Mill location, still under construction, will operate as a Flagship Express location with exterior washes, free vacuums, towels and compressed air. It is expected to open this year.
“Flagship Carwash is excited to continue to grow in the Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. regions,'' President Guy Paolozzi said in the news release. “We would not be able to operate without the constant support of our local communities.”
Flagship has been in business since 1986 and opened the nation's largest car wash in Ashburn in February. The company announced last month its purchase of the Top Shine Carwash in Gainesville. The company operates 15 car washes around D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Memberships are currently valid at all Virginia locations, with plans to expand into Maryland this spring.
For more information about Flagship Car Wash visit www.flagshipcarwash.com.
