Flagship Carwash continues to wipe up the competition. The business announced this week it has acquired five Embassy Autowash locations, three in Fairfax, one in Loudoun and another in Prince William County.
The new locations include:
- 10874 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax
- 6814 Old Dominion Drive, McLean
- 6217 Rolling Road, Springfield
- 20900 Pidgeon Hill Drive, Sterling
- 8788 Centreville Road, Manassas
The Manassas location at 8788 Centreville Road will close immediately "for a full technology and equipment overhaul," Flagship said in a news release. The other four locations will remain open and operating as Embassy Autowash.
Over the coming months, the locations will be upgraded and updated under the Flagship brand, the release said. Until then, membership programs will remain status quo for both Embassy and Flagship locations.
In April, Flagship announced the acquisition of two car wash businesses in Woodbridge, one on Minnieville Road and the other on Harbor Drive. In March, Flagship Carwash purchased Top Shine Car Wash & Detail Center in Gainesville. In February, Flagship opened what it calls the nation's largest car wash, a 65,000-square-foot facility, in Ashburn.
