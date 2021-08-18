A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the D.C. area through 8 p.m. with multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms expected.
Thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, potential rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, with some areas seeing in excess of 3 inches, the National Weather Service said.
With the ground already saturated, heavy rain over a short amount of time may result in rapid rises in streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.