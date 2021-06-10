The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the D.C. area ahead of a front expected to bring heavy rain this afternoon.
The watch is in effect through midnight for Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria and northern Fauquier.
The cold front will drop southward into the area today and will become the focus for slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office says.
Because of the slow motion and ample moisture in the atmosphere, storms may drop 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, resulting in flash flooding.
