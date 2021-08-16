Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria, Prince William and southern Fauquier counties are under a flash flood watch starting at 8 a.m. this morning.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms were expected to develop just after daybreak Monday morning and persist through the first half of the afternoon.
The stronger thunderstorms may be capable of producing 2 to 4 inches of rain per hour, the National Weather Service said. That much rain in a short amount of time will result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas.
The flood watch, which is in effect through 3 p.m., covers the same area of Northern Virginia where serious flooding occurred over the weekend.
Rain chances will hang around through Thursday due to tropical moisture and the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, the weather service said.
