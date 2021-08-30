The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of the D.C. area through 10 p.m. tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, with a few stronger storms likely producing localized damaging wind gusts and flooding.
The watch is in effect for Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier and Rappahannock.
The weather service has also issued a flash flood watch for most of the area Wednesday through Thursday as Tropical Storm Ida moves by. Heavy tropical rainfall could result in "considerable flash flooding," with tidal flooding through the end of the week.
After making landfall in Louisiana Sunday as one of the most powerful storms in U.S history,…
Damaging wind gusts or a few tornadoes are possible Wednesday into Wednesday evening, the weather service said.
