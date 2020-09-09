The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of the D.C. area through Thursday evening, including Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford and Fredericksburg.
An area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina is expected to bring numerous showers and few thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain most likely from late tonight through Thursday afternoon, the weather service said.
Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks and streams, as well as in urban and poor drainage areas.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.