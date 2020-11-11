The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a flash flood watch for most of the D.C. area, including all of Northern Virginia, from midnight to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, are expected to persist through Thursday morning.
The first round this morning is expected to clear up this afternoon, with a second round coming this evening through tonight.
Storm total rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected through Thursday, with some isolated higher amounts, which could result in localized instances of flash flooding.
The rain will be heaviest along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, the weather service says.
