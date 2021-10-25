Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.