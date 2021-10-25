With the potential for multiple rounds of possibly severe storms into the overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the region.
The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, D.C. and parts of Maryland for possible flooding to small streams, and in urban areas.
Showers and thunderstorms tonight are expected to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain through this evening, with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible.
Heavy rain in a short amount of time may result in rapid rises of water on small creeks and streams and urban areas like Alexandria, which frequently battles flooding, the weather service said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
