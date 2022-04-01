The Lincoln Memorial turned around, flights to the moon and a new county in Virginia were among the April Fool's Day pranks pulled on social media around the D.C. area Friday. Here's a look at a few:
Reagan National Airport decided its love for D.C. iconic's cherry blossoms needed a very grand gesture.
We love Cherry Blossom season SO MUCH that we decided to break out the paint cans and make it a permanent part of the airport. What do you think of our new look? pic.twitter.com/bawgzKMgVF— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) April 1, 2022
Dulles International Airport announced new flights -- right off the planet!
Excited to announce #nonstop flights to the moon will launch this month!— Dulles Airport (IAD) (@Dulles_Airport) April 1, 2022
📷: IG dulles.spotter pic.twitter.com/eKG8gbjSr3
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Kentucky is no longer a state, but a county in our Commonwealth instead:
Today, I've issued a new Attorney General Opinion.— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) April 1, 2022
Recently discovered archives show that the vote to create the Commonwealth of Kentucky was illegitimate.
The Commonwealths are once again united - welcome home. pic.twitter.com/ZBiGzYhbjw
The National Park Service staff at the National Mall issued a pretty startling news release Friday regarding the Lincoln Memorial.
The Sterling Volunteer Fire Department decided to play tricks all day. The department often posts its latest dispatched calls on Twitter. For April 1, those dispatch reports got a lot more interesting.
*Engine 624 dispatched to DULLES TOWN CIRCLE for the LARGE RABBIT SIGHTING [13:41]*— Sterling VFC (@SterlingFire) April 1, 2022
Prince William Professional Firefighters announced the return of a large and bendable tiller-tower firetruck. We guess there's an inside joke in there somewhere?
