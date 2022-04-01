nps_mall_aprilfools.jpg

The National Park Service announced on April 1, 2022 a proposal to turn around the Lincoln Memorial for the sake of preservation. 

The Lincoln Memorial turned around, flights to the moon and a new county in Virginia were among the April Fool's Day pranks pulled on social media around the D.C. area Friday. Here's a look at a few:

Reagan National Airport decided its love for D.C. iconic's cherry blossoms needed a very grand gesture.

Dulles International Airport announced new flights -- right off the planet!

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Kentucky is no longer a state, but a county in our Commonwealth instead:

The National Park Service staff at the National Mall issued a pretty startling news release Friday regarding the Lincoln Memorial.

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Department decided to play tricks all day. The department often posts its latest dispatched calls on Twitter. For April 1, those dispatch reports got a lot more interesting.

Prince William Professional Firefighters announced the return of a large and bendable tiller-tower firetruck. We guess there's an inside joke in there somewhere?

