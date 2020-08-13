Southeastern Fairfax and Prince William counties are under a flood warning as slow moving thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over the region.
The flood warning for Fairfax County is in effect until 3 p.m. and the warning for Prince William County remains in effect until 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service says up to two inches of rain had already fallen, and one to two more inches are expected.
Flooding Wednesday caused a sinkhole in Manassas Park and significant flooding in the Sterling area.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire D.C. area through midnight.
