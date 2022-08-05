The National Weather Service has issued flood watch for the entire D.C. region ahead of heavy rain expected tonight.
Forecasters say slow-moving thunderstorms may cause excessive runoff, leading to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, with localized totals of 2 to 4 inches possible, the weather service said.
Much of the rain may fall within a one- to three-hour period, making rapid rises in creeks and streams possible, as well as flash flooding in urban areas.
The flood watch is in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The unsettled conditions will persist through the weekend, the weather service said, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Flood threats may linger into Saturday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
