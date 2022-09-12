A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of heavy rainfall forecast this afternoon and evening.
Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected as a cold front pushes through later today. Rainfall rates could reach two to three inches within a short period of time.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Arlington, Fairfax and eastern Loudoun from 5 p.m. to midnight. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said.
The front will push east of the area Tuesday, with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity arriving for later in the week.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.