The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for most of the D.C. area from 2 a.m. to noon Friday.
The weather service says there will be numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas, especially in areas where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing across much of the area around daybreak tomorrow, when the rain is expected to reach peak intensity, the weather services said. The storms will move off by late morning.
