The threat of excessive rainfall this afternoon and tonight has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for parts of the area through 3 a.m. Thursday.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible with rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour, the weather service said.
In our coverage area, the flood watch is in effect for Rappahannock, Culpeper, Prince William, Stafford and Fauquier counties.
Runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said.
