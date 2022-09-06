A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia through 2 p.m.
The watch includes Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria and Loudoun County.
Excessive rainfall is expected this morning through early afternoon, with heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms dropping 1 to 3 inches. Some storms may produce up to 4 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, rivers and low-lying areas.
