The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of stormy weather expected laster this afternoon.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts along with one to three inches of rain.
Steady rain has overspread most of the area. Expect heavier showers & thunderstorms to develop this afternoon, bringing with them a threat of flooding & severe storms with damaging wind gusts. Check on the latest for your location: https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/MeAg9O0oZe— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 6, 2022
The flood watch is in effect for Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier and Prince William counties from 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. Saturday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
