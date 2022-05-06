Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.