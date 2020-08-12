Flash flooding in the Manassas area left several roads under water, and opened a large sinkhole in Manassas Park, trapping residents on a residential street.
Manassas Park police said Moseby Court was compromised by torrential rain and collapsed earlier this morning. Public works was on the scene assessing the sink hole while residents had no way of leaving.
State Del. Danica Roem, who represents Manassas Park, said the sinkhole opened up at up at 3:36 a.m. under the road, "taking out the only entrance into the community and leaving about 400 people without an exit."
Near Manassas National Battlefield Park, flooding closed U.S. 29 at Sudley Road, with several water rescues underway in the area for drivers stuck in high water.
A flood warning remains in effect for west central Fairfax and central Prince William counties through 10 a.m., with Bull Run, Manassas, Sudley and Manassas Park experiencing flash flooding.
