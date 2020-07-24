Several people had to be rescued, dozens of customers and staff were trapped and vehicles washed away late Thursday as the road leading to Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse flooded in heavy rain.
A hostess at the popular gathering spot on the Potomac River outside Dumfries was rescued by boat after becoming trapped on top of her car in the flood, while another employee had to climb out a back window of his car as it was swept away by rushing water.
About 30 customers were in the restaurant at the end of Cherry Hill Road when the flooding began around 9:30 p.m., Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
Fire crews arrived to find four to six vehicles in the rising water, with occupants safely out with the exception of the hostess, who was checked out at the scene and taken home.
CSX railroad stopped all train traffic during the incident and responded to the scent to evaluate damages. Flash flood warnings were in effect at the time of the incident, Smolsky said.
Those inside the restaurant had to remain there as the flood waters receded. Two people were walked out by medics due to medical conditions.
Owner Tim Bauckman said it wasn't the river that flooded Thursday night, but the road leading to the property instead, which is fronted by railroad tracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.