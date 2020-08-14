road closed sign.jpg

Flooding has washed out the Joplin Road Bridge over the south fork of Quantico Creek.

The bridge is closed under further noticed for repairs. The bridge was damaged in heavy rain and flooding on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation reports. Between three and four inches of rain fell over the area yesterday.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

