A 23-year-old Florida man is jailed without bond for stalking a 16-year-old Nokesville girl, police say.
On July 16 at 6 p.m., officers were called to the 12300 block of Valley View Drive to investigate a suspicious person. Once there, police encountered the suspect and learned he traveled to the area and had been following the victim over two days in an attempt to meet her in person, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The victim and suspect had previously met on a social media app, but were no longer communicating, Carr said.
While talking to the suspect, officers informed him not to have any further contact with the victim. But before police left the area, the victim reported the suspect attempted to contact her via a social media app, Carr said.
Officers then obtained an arrest warrant for Sean Michael Mahar of Orlando, Florida, Carr said. He was later located in the Manassas area and taken into custody.
Mahar was charged with stalking and held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
