An exhibit opening this month at the ARTfactory in Manassas, called “Wild Webs,” features the freeform fiber art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premiere of Prudence Mapstone’s collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork “50-Years of Flower Power.”
Freeform fiber art is unrestrained by patterns, techniques, materials, shapes or colors. Ballard exhibits a sampling of freeform crochet, beading and weaving creations, most of which are jewelry pieces. She is one of Mapstone’s students and a contributor to “50-Years of Flower Power.”
“50-Years of Flower Power” is a large (33-foot by 5-foot) collaborative freeform piece created with contributions from more than 200 people, representing 24 countries. It has been shown throughout Australia and in New Zealand. The artwork was made to commemorate 50 years since the term “Flower Power” was coined in Berkeley, Calif., and used as a passive resistance slogan for non-violent protest against the Vietnam War.
This “flower power,” or “hippie,” art style is often recognizable from its simple, graphic, brightly colored, poster-like designs. As many flower children sought a return to basics and simple living, crafts had a resurgence, and a distinctive style of no-rules crochet sprang up.
Ballard is a textile and bead artist and writer who has lived in Northern Virginia most of her life. Her first art classes were taught by her mother, local artist Cecille Kuhnke, and at age 7 her great aunt taught her the basics of crochet. She has designed bead-crochet jewelry for Caron Yarn Company, created historically accurate textile items for living history programs, created theatrical costumes, taught crochet and sold designs to magazines.
Mapstone is a textile artist, teacher and author specializing in knitting and crochet. She was born in Sydney, Australia, and currently is based in Brisbane.
