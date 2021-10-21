Prince William County is moving forward with plans to build a flyover ramp at the intersection of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road near Occoquan.
The ramp would carry traffic from the northbound lanes of Route 123 to the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Road, eliminating a frequent bottleneck – especially in the afternoons – as those vehicles wait to make left-hand turns.
The county also plans to build a four-lane overpass to carry Route 123 over U.S. 1 in Woodbridge, replacing an intersection with a traffic signal in an attempt to clear another bottleneck.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is still working on its three-part Woodbridge STARS study and plans to release final reports by the end of the year. But in the past two weeks the county has submitted two funding requests: one to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to build the new four-lane overpass at the U.S. 1/Route 123 intersection and another for VDOT revenue-sharing funds to build the flyover ramp from 123 to Old Bridge Road.
The funding request for the U.S. 1/Route 123 project, submitted at the end of September, asks for $61.2 million through the NVTA’s 2022-2027 Six-Year Program. The county has already secured $6.8 million from the federal government that will become available in 2026, but projects the total cost of the project to be around $68 million.
The design would add a four-lane overpass carrying traffic on Route 123 over U.S. 1 and a new T-intersection at Express and Belmont Bay Drives. The overpass would carry traffic over the CSX railroad tracks, which carry Virginia Railway Express trains, and create a new “quadrant roadway” at Express Drive and Dawson Beach Road.
The county says in its application that the grade separation of U.S. 1 and Route 123 would cut down on delays and crashes and allow nearly free-flowing traffic on Route 1. Planners also hope it will increase access from the planned town center along U.S. 1 to the Woodbridge VRE station.
“We’re looking for a concept that supports the land use there, so … it’s the concepts that give access for the town center,” county planning manager Paolo Belita told InsideNoVa. “Basically we’re looking for grade-separation but [a design] that has the least impact.”
The NVTA won’t select projects for its six-year update until next summer, and jurisdictions often request more funding than the authority has to allocate, but the county has identified the Route 123 interchanges from Route 1 to Old Bridge Road as in need of reconfiguration due to frequent automobile congestion. The designs are intended to move cars as quickly as possible by eliminating traffic lights. According to the applications, construction on both projects could begin in 2026.
“The project area continues to experience congestion, despite the recent widening of Route 1, due to the two closely spaced intersections and numerous conflicting movements,” the application reads, projecting that the interchange will see up to 7,900 vehicles per hour by 2045. “This project will eliminate the signals at the intersection with Route 1 with the overpass … and restore green time to the northbound and southbound Route 1 movements to reduce congestion.”
Earlier this month, the county also requested state revenue sharing funds for the flyover ramp at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, which is also part of the ongoing STARS study and will be submitted for VDOT funding.
The project was approved for up to $15 million in the county’s 2019 transportation bond referendum and is expected to cost roughly $54 million. The “outside-outside flyover” would connect the right two lanes of northbound 123 to the right two lanes of westbound Old Bridge road, replacing the left-turn lanes at the intersection for cars turning from 123 to Old Bridge Road.
The intent of the project is to eliminate the weaving movement required for cars to get from the southbound Interstate 95 exit ramp to the westbound lanes of Old Bridge.
For both projects, Belita said the requests were for generalized designs, with specifics regarding potential right-of-way acquisitions to be worked out later after the conclusion of the STARS study, but VDOT is also considering two alternative designs for the intersection that include full-blown interchanges with bigger footprints.
“At the end of the day VDOT still has to finish their study and if there’s a different outcome from their study we could potentially revise our project scope or future applications,” Belita said. “We’re focusing more on the concept that we’re familiar with and the public’s familiar with, which is the flyover ramp.”
The money would be committed next year to become available during the 2027 fiscal year.
