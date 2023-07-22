Nikki Baldwin is officially the Republican nominee in Virginia’s 29th state Senate District.
Following a two-day recount that ended late Friday, Baldwin defeated fellow Republican Maria Martin by two votes, 2,605 to 2,603, the same margin the initial count yielded. Primary day was June 20.
“The results are a testament to the hard work and accuracy of the officers and equipment in both counties,” the Prince William County Office of Elections tweeted Friday night.
More than 90 percent of the 29th Senate District's voters are in Prince William County, with the remainder residing in Stafford County.
Baldwin will face Democratic incumbent Jeremy McPike in November's general election. McPike narrowly triumphed in his primary race against Del. Elizabeth Guzman. The Democratic primary garnered over 12,000 votes, compared to just 5,208 for Republicans.
Baldwin, a Woodbridge resident and Navy veteran, is running in her first race for public office. She’s running on a platform of parental input on educational issues and against race-based school admissions.
“Parents should have a say in what their children are being taught and should also have a role in their students’ education,” Baldwin’s platform reads. “Our children deserve a first class education, regardless of where they live or how much money their parents make – an education that recognizes each student’s unique gifts and prepares them for the future. We need to fight to keep advanced classes in our schools and stand against racist admissions policies that judge children on the color of their skin, not their intelligence or achievements.”
