A food delivery driver was killed Friday evening after his car rolled over him on Pike Place in Stafford County's Woodstream subdivision.
Deputies were called to the scene at 5:36 p.m. and discovered Mohammad Faiz, 73, of Stafford, under the vehicle with significant injuries.
He was taken to the hospital, but passed away, the sheriff's office said.
The initial investigation revealed Faiz was delivering food in the area and left the vehicle in gear. As he went to the front of the vehicle, it began to roll, and Faiz was struck and pinned underneath the vehicle.
"We ask that you keep his family in your prayers," the sheriff's office said.
