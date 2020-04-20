A food service worker preparing free meals at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Manassas has tested positive for coronavirus, Prince William County public school officials said in an email to parents Monday evening.
The last time this employee reported for work was April 17, and the employee was not interacting with families picking up meals, the email said.
"This employee, and all other employees and volunteers who were working at this site, are now at home self-isolating," the school district said.
Stonewall Middle will remain a distribution location with the same times. However, out of an abundance of caution, the preparation site has been disinfected and meals are currently being prepared at Mullen Elementary School prior to delivery to Stonewall Middle. The staff handing meals to customers have been substituted with different staff.
"We recommend that you watch for symptoms of COVID-19 in your children and contact your health provider if you have concerns," the email said.
More information about symptoms and what to do if you think you or your family are sick can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The school division also encourages parents to contact the Prince William Health Department with any specific questions.
