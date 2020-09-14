It's been a record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, with earliest-in-history named storms forming since mid-May. And now, the National Hurricane Center is close to running out of names.
Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center and maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.
Every season, there are 21 chosen names in alphabetical order, with the lists repeating every seven years unless a storm is so deadly or destructive the name is retired. If there are more than 21 named storms, the names then move to the Greek alphabet.
This hurricane season, which officially began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, there have so far been 18 named storms. As of Sunday, there were three active named storms -- Sally, Paulette and Rene -- as well as a tropical depression and a new tropical disturbance.
That leaves just three names left: Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. It's a pretty sure bet the list will run out before the season's over, something that's only happened once, in 2005. That season, there were 27 named storms, 14 of which were hurricanes, and seven of those major hurricanes.
Once Wilfred and has come and gone, storms will be given the following names: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda, Mu, Nu, Xi, Omicron, Pi, Rho, Sigma, Tau, Upsilon, Phi, Chi, Psi and Omega.
(1) comment
In reality, two of this year's storms would normally not have counted as tropical systems. In many cases wind speed is not directly measured. One of the storms this year was so minor that a subjective judgement call was made to say the winds were at 40 mph. Maybe it was, but maybe it wasn't. In less than 1 hour the storm had deteriorated so quickly that they had to classify it back as a tropical depression. Another storm only made tropical strength for a few hours and again through a subjective call. NHC employees are under intense pressure from the vile left to exaggerate everything. Perhaps that is better than underestimating a horrific storm, but after awhile people get tired of being told the sky is falling. In the recent Hurricane Laura incident, NHC employees were pressured to categorize it as a ferocious Category 4 hurricane. In reality, the highest sustained winds were 98 mph measured for a short time at Cape Charles. The unsurvivable tidal surge, projected to be over 20 feet high, was only 10 feet at worst and then only in a few susceptible locations. We will see more exaggerations in the next few days as Hurricane Sally heads to the Gulf Coast.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.