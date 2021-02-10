The National Weather Service has backed off bullish predictions of up to a foot of snow for parts of the D.C. area tonight through Friday. Snow is still expected, but totals are now predicted to be more like 2 to 4 inches.
A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning at 7 p.m. tonight and continuing through 10 a.m. Thursday. That's the first of multiple rounds of wintry precipitation expected today through Friday, the weather service said.
After snow tapers off Thursday morning, the weather service says a second round arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. But most of Northern Virginia won't see much more than an inch or so.
"Since yesterday afternoon, there has been a dramatic shift to the south with the axis of heaviest [snow] with second wave of low pressure with central VA now, generally south of I-64, getting the heaviest amounts," the weather service said.
Then more wintry precipitation is on the horizon late Friday night, Saturday and again next Tuesday. Stay tuned.
