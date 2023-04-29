Forest Park graduate Thyrick Pitts. Jr. signed with the Chicago Bears Saturday as an undrafted rookie free agent.
The sixth-year wide receiver was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver for the Blue Hens. At 6-foot-3, Pitts provided a big target for Delaware’s pass-oriented offense in 2022, where he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
Pitts did local pro days for the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Interest from NFL teams picked up after Pitts did well at Delaware's pro day March 22. He posted a 4.37 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical leap.
