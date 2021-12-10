Longtime Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and civic leader Rich Doud passed away Dec. 9 at Virginia Hospital Center, the chamber announced Friday.
Doud served as president of the Chamber for 23 years before retiring in May 2014. Among his many accomplishments were the creation of the Arlington Business Hall of Fame -- to which he was enshrined in 2017 -- and the Community Action Committee, and the establishment of Leadership Arlington, now known as Leadership Center for Excellence.
“I would not be where I am without the support, mentorship, and opportunities provided to me by Rich Doud during the seven years I worked under his leadership," Kate Bates, who succeeded Doud as president and CEO of the chamber, said in a news release from the chamber. “We continue to feel his impact in our chamber and in our community, his beloved home. My heart is with his absolutely amazing family.”
During his tenure as president of the chamber, Doud received a number of awards, including Chamber Executive of the Year from the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives; Outstanding Civilian Service Medal (twice) from the U.S. Army; Legacy Award from Leadership Arlington; and the Spirit of Community Award from the Arlington Community Foundation.
Doud joined the chamber after a series of successful entrepreneurial ventures running small businesses. In 1984, his company was ranked 35th in the nation on Inc. magazine's annual list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States, according to the news release.
No information about services was available Friday.
