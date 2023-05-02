Arlington County Board member and former chair Katie Cristol has been named the first permanent chief executive officer of the Tysons Community Alliance.
The Tysons Community Alliance is a new nonprofit founded to promote economic and social development in the Tysons area, according to a news release, and works with the local business community, residents, government and other nonprofits.
Cristol will start in her new role July 5, replacing acting CEO Richard Bradley, who has held the post since November 2021 leading the establishment and launch of the community improvement district. She will step down from her position on the Arlington board on July 4, she said in an announcement Tuesday morning.
Cristol had announced last year she would not seek reelection for another term on the Arlington County Board. Her current term would have ended in December. She has served on the Board since November 2015 and was chair in 2018 and 2021.
“Katie has a proven track record of championing inclusivity, collaboration and community engagement," said TCA Chair Josh White. "She is a well-respected leader and consummate professional with experience in catalyzing communities and urban management planning efforts in transportation, sustainability and economic development."
Cristol said she is honored to have been selected for the position.
“I’m compelled by the organization’s focus on community building and inclusive, equitable economic growth, along with its vision for Tysons as a thriving regional downtown," she added. "Particularly exciting to me is how the TCA has already brought together the private and public sector and created a foundation of collaborative partnership on which to build.”
In addition to serving on the Arlington County Board for eight years, Cristol has served on numerous other boards, including the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, where she also served as chair. She has also served in leadership roles in the Virginial Municipal League, the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Human Services Policy Committee.
She holds a public policy master’s degree from Princeton University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.
The TCA is moving forward with key initiatives, including a strategic plan, market research study, and placemaking activation planning, according to the release. The TCA also plans a number of events, including its inaugural May Music Month at The Boro and a summer music series. For more information, visit tysonsva.org/events.
The TCA replaced the Tysons Partnership, a business group that undertook research, promotions and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.